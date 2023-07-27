Katie Shortman won Great Britain's first-ever medal at the World Championships this July in free solo artistic swimming

Artistic swimmer Kate Shortman said it is an exciting time for the sport after taking Britain's first ever medal at the World Aquatics Championships.

The 21-year-old won bronze in the solo free final in Fukuoka, Japan.

Bristol-born Shortman scored 219.9542 to finish 12 points clear of Audrey Lamothe and clinch a podium place.

She also finished fifth in the duet free final event alongside long-term partner Izzy Thorpe.

"The amount of attention it's got and the energy that everyone's feeling from that one result is incredible," Shortman told BBC Radio Bristol.

"It's such a leading position for synchro in this country because we've taken so long to get here and we haven't had a medal in so long, it's exciting."

New judging rules mean hard work will 'pay off'

This was Shortman's fourth World Championships and saw her better her previous best solo result of seventh in 2022.

"It's incredible. I did my first world champs when I was about 15, and that was in 2017, and even to make the final I was so excited and I just couldn't believe it.

"Now to come third and be stood on the podium with all the people I looked up to and all the people who were my idols is crazy."

This year has seen significant changes to the rules in artistic swimming with the aim of making the scoring more objective.

There are now two judging panels in place, looking at the elements of a routine and artistic impression, compared to a previous system of 15 judges who scored across every aspect.

Shortman, who is also studying at the University of Bath, said the changes have "revolutionised" the sport.

"It's so inspiring and we've all got a renewed motivation for the sport because you can really see it's so much more objective and so much less bias with the new rules," she said.

"It's so motivating to know that what you're doing actually will pay off and you will be rewarded for it and you can do better in the sport if you put your hard work in."

'Burst of energy for Olympics'

Shortman and Thorpe have been synchornised swimming together since the age of nine

This year has proved a successful one for Shortman who also won bronze at the European Games with Thorpe in the technical duet last month - the first European medal by a British pair for 30 years.

The results have given the pair renewed confidence ahead of the qualifiers for the Paris Olympic Games early next year in Doha, Qatar, despite the number of places available being reduced from the Tokyo 2020 Games.

"It's going to be really tight because they've taken out some duet spots," Shortman continued.

"But we're really excited. Once the qualifiers are done and we're in, it's always hard work but there's going to be a renewed burst of energy for the Olympics which is always nice."

Shortman described Thorpe as like her "sister" with the duo having known each other since they were five and been swimming together since the age of nine.

In Tokyo, at their first Olympics, the pair finished 14th in the technical duet.

"We just can't wait to get to the Olympics and hopefully maybe even get a gold. It's so engaging and it's so refreshing to see the sport, there is scope for a massive jump up the ranking and you never know how it's going to go," Shortman said.