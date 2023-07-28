Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Great Britain's swimmers have now won six medals at the World Aquatics Championships

Great Britain's men won the 4x200m freestyle relay gold in Japan to add the world title to their Olympic crown.

GB's quartet of Duncan Scott, Matt Richards, James Guy and Tom Dean edged out the United States to secure Britain's second gold of the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka.

Richards, who won the individual 200m title on Tuesday, gave Britain the lead during the second leg.

Guy then handed over to Olympic champion Dean, who held on to win.

Britain finished 00.94 seconds ahead of the United States in a time of six minutes 59.08secs.

The win in Fukuoka follows their Olympic triumph in Tokyo two years ago.

Britain only managed sixth at last year's World Championships but were able to bring in 2015 world champion Guy and Olympic silver medallist Scott to boost this year's team.

Meanwhile, defending 50m freestyle champion Ben Proud finished second in his semi-final to qualify third fastest for Saturday's final.

American Jack Alexy won in 21.60secs, with 28-year-old Proud just behind in 21.61.

Australia's Cameron McEvoy looks favourite to win gold after clocking an impressive 21.25 in the second semi-final.

British champion Katie Shanahan, who was disqualified from the 200m medley earlier in the week, qualified for the women's 200m backstroke final on Saturday by coming fourth in her semi-final.

But Jacob Peters and Guy both failed to make the 100m butterfly final.

Qin breaks world record in winning third gold

China's Qin Haiyang broke Olympic champion Zac Stubblety-Cook's 200m breaststroke world record, clocking a time of two minutes and 05.48 seconds.

Qin, 19, finished 0.92 seconds head of Australian Stubblety-Cook to claim his third gold of the championships following his victories in the 50m breaststroke and 100m breaststroke.

Australia's Mollie O'Callaghan stormed to victory in the women's 100m freestyle, securing gold in 52.16 seconds to defend her title and become the first woman to win the 100m and 200m titles at the same worlds.

South Africa's Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker, 26, cruised to gold in the women's 200m breaststroke after a silver over 100m earlier this week.

Hungary's Hubert Kos then held off 2022 champion Ryan Murphy of the United States to win the men's 200m backstroke crown.

Great Britain's swimming medals so far

Britain are fifth in the medal table with two days to go

Gold

Matt Richards - 200m freestyle

Duncan Scott, Matt Richards, James Guy, Tom Dean - 4x200m freestyle relay

Silver

Tom Dean - 200m freestyle

Duncan Scott - 200m medley

Bronze

Tom Dean - 200m medley

Lauren Cox - 50m backstroke