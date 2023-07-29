Daniel Wiffen made the 1500m Freestyle final as second fastest qualifier

Daniel Wiffen has made the World Championship 1500m freestyle final in Fukuoka as second fastest qualifier.

The Magheralin swimmer went stroke for stroke with Tokyo Olympic champion Bobby Finke in the heats with Wiffen finishing just half a second behind the American in a time of 14:43.50.

Larne's Conor Ferguson has advanced to his first ever World Championships semi-final.

Ferguson took a fifth-place finish in his heat of the 50m backstroke.

The 23-year-old placed 11th overall in 24.95, just .14 of a second off his best time of 24.81 from 2021.

Mona McSharry made it three from three for semi-finals advancing in the 50m breaststroke.

Finke and Wiffen were both well clear of world 800m freestyle winner Ahmed Hafnaoui from Tunisia who won the final heat in 14:49.53 with the fastest man in the world this year, Florian Wellbrock from Germany, surprisingly missing out on Sunday's final.

It was a second Paris Olympic qualification time for Wiffen who will hope to go at least one place better than the 800m where he was fourth earlier this week as he looks to win Ireland's first ever medal at a World Long Course Championship.

"It was great, my strategy was to go in and break up the field and I did that quite well and then after about 500m sit back on a good pace that would get me through to the final so I did that, it was good, a good race as well there with the American Bobby Finke, but it was alright, it was fun."

Wiffen's best time is a 14:34.91, which he swam in Sweden earlier this year. That swim has him ranked as the fifth fastest man in the world ever and is the fastest time of any of the swimmers competing in the final.

"I think I'm still going with my aspirations of hitting that world record (14:31.01), need to get out now, get some recovery done for tomorrow night, 36 hours, get that done and have a good final. It hurt a little, but I'm holding back still, so still that bit left."

McSharry, 22, who has already been fifth in the 100m breaststroke Final and featured in the 200m breaststroke semi-final, progressed in 12th place in 30.45, just off her Irish record of 30.29 from the Irish Open Championships in April this year.

Danielle Hill clocked 25.55 in the 50m freestyle in her final individual swim of the Championships.

Hill returns on Sunday for the Women's 4x100m Medley Relay.

"I'm happy, yesterday, and today were all about finding a way to swim fast in the morning because I know I have to step up tomorrow and do that, not only for myself but for those girls," said Hill.