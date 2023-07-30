Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Daniel Wiffen came close to clinching a podium place in the men's 1500m freestyle in Fukuoka.

Daniel Wiffen agonisingly missed out on a World Championship medal as he finished fourth in the final of the men's 1500m freestyle in Fukuoka.

The 22-year-old couldn't stay with the pace of winner Ahmed Hafnaoui, who edged out Olympic and defending world 1500m champion Bobby Finke.

Wiffen didn't have the strength to catch early leader Sam Short from Australia, who held on for bronze.

The Magheralin swimmer clocked a time of 14:43.01 in the final.

That was slightly faster than he swam in the heats but not as quick as his Irish record of 14:34.91.

However, Hafnaoui (14:31.54) and Finke (14:31.59) swam the second and third best times ever and that's the benchmark Wiffen must reach ahead of the Paris Olympics next year.

Matching his fourth-place finish in the 800m freestyle earlier in the week, Wiffen has the two best performances ever by an Irish swimmer at a Long Course World Championships but the wait for a first ever medal for the country continues.