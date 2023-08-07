Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Filip Nowacki has won silver and bronze so far in Trinidad and Tobago

Jersey swimmer Filip Nowacki has won his second medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

The 15-year-old won a silver in the 50m breaststroke to add to the bronze he won in the 200m breaststroke on Monday.

He was 0.48 seconds behind England's gold medallist Oscar Bilbao, who also took gold ahead of Nowacki in his earlier event.

It continues an excellent summer for the Jersey swimmer who won silver at the European Youth Olympics last month.

The result takes Jersey's medal tally up to three after Luke Holmes won triathlon gold on Monday.

Elsewhere on Tuesday sprinter Jamie Oldham was sixth in the 100m while swimmer Oscar Dodds was seventh in the 400m individual medley.