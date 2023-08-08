Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Filip Nowacki helped Jersey beat their best-ever medal tally set in Australia in 2004

Jersey swimmer Filip Nowacki became the first islander to win three Commonwealth Youth Games medals as he won silver in the 100m breaststroke.

He beat the Jersey record to finish in a time of 1:03.16, just 0.04 seconds behind England's Oscar Bilbao.

Nowacki, 15, won silver in the 50m breaststroke and bronze in the 200m event earlier in the games - with Bilbao taking gold both times.

The medal also means Jersey have won a record five medals at a single games.

It continues an excellent summer for the Jersey swimmer who won silver at the European Youth Olympics last month.

Triathlete Luke Holmes took men's gold before teaming up with Siena Stephens to win relay bronze on Tuesday at the event in Trinidad and Tobago.

Jersey won four medals at the 2004 Commonwealth Youth Games where Daniel Halksworth and Lauren Therin won two medals each at swimming and athletics respectively.

Meanwhile Jersey swimmers Oscar Dodds and and Isaac Thompson both made the 200m backstroke final - Dodds finished fifth with Thompson 0.4 seconds behind him in sixth.