Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Daniel Wiffen celebrates with his medals at the European U23 Championships in Dublin

Mona McSharry completed a hat-trick of gold medals at the European U23 Championships while Daniel Wiffen finished with a silver.

Sligo swimmer McSharry won the 200m breaststroke on Sunday evening to follow her 50m and 100m wins.

Armagh man Wiffen, who won 1500m freestyle gold Saturday, was second in the 800m to take his second silver.

Team Ireland's impressive display in the three-day meeting saw them top the medal table for the first time.

Wiffen clocked 7:45.59 in the freestyle final to come in behind Germany's Sven Schwarz.

"We've had one of the best meets ever in terms of Irish history and it was amazing to get gold the first night, and two silvers," said Wiffen, who won the best male performance award.

"I'm very happy - I've had amazing year. I've achieved loads of PBs and I've definitely put myself in the question for medals next year."

McSharry turning almost a full second ahead of the rest of the field at the halfway mark and she powered home over the last five meters to win gold in a time of 2:25.49.

Ellen Walshe closed out her competition by finishing fourth in the final of the women's 50m butterfly with a new personal best time of 26.64.

Kilkenny's Maria Godden, who was competing in the women's 200m backstroke, also came fourth in 2:14.77.