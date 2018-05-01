Table tennis World Championships: England beat Japan in "big upset"

Liam Pitchford celebrates beating Tomokazu Harimoto 3-0

England have caused one of the biggest upsets in table tennis World Championships history by beating Japan.

Paul Drinkhall, Liam Pitchford and Sam Walker shocked the number two seeds 3-1 in the group stage of the team championships in Sweden.

England, ranked 13th in the world, have only been in the top flight since 2014 and won a bronze medal in 2016.

They had previously been beaten by Japan in last year's semi-finals and the Team World Cup.

"Once again, England have shown they have the firepower to compete at the top level and deliver results that make the rest of the table tennis world sit up and take notice," said Simon Mills, director of sport at Table Tennis England.

"The players and support staff have worked so hard to be able to achieve results like this, despite not being a funded sport, and we believe our young team will continue to make progress."

Drinkhall led World number 11 Jun Mizutani 2-1 but saw his opponent come back to win 3-2, but Pitchford levelled the match by blitzing world No 13 Tomokazu Harimoto 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, 11-3).

Walker then defeated world number nine Koki Niwa 3-0 (11-9, 12-10, 11-8), and Pitchford sealed victory by overcoming Mizutani 3-2 (11-4, 9-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-8).

England are unbeaten in group C with two matches remaining with four group winners going straight into the quarter-finals.

The second and third-placed teams meet in an extra preliminary round playoff.