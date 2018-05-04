World Team Table Tennis Championships: England ousted by Sweden in quarters

From the section

Liam Pitchford was unbeaten at the tournament heading into the quarter-finals

England's men exited the World Table Tennis Team Championships in the quarter-finals with a 3-0 defeat by hosts Sweden.

Two-time Olympian Paul Drinkhall lost the opener to Kristian Karlsson, before Mattias Karlsson defeated Liam Pitchford in five sets - Pitchford's first loss of the tournament.

Sweden progressed to the semi-finals when Sam Walker lost to Jon Persson.

England won bronze at the tournament two years ago in Kuala Lumpur.

They had progressed from the group stages with a 100% record.

Earlier in the day, England's women ended their tournament in the 40th-44th position bracket following a 3-2 defeat by Cuba.