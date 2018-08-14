Gavin Rumgay breaks medal duck for Scots after Nigeria Open showing

Gavin Rumgay competing for Scotland at the recent Commonwealth Games in Australia

Gavin Rumgay won his first International Table Tennis Federation medal at the Nigeria Open.

The 33-year-old's bronze makes him the only Scot to collect a medal since tour records began in 1996.

Rumgay, from Perth, beat Thailand's Padasak Tanviriyavechakul 4-3 in the quarter-finals but lost to Frenchman Antoine Hachard in the last four.

"I lost to a better player... but to medal on the ITTF Tour is a dream come true for me," wrote Rumgay on Twitter.

Hachard was beaten by home favourite Quadri Aruna in the final and Thailand's Supanut Wisutmaythangkoon shared third place with Rumgay.

The Nigeria Open is one of nine Challenge tour events in 2018 and Rumgay also competes in the ITTF's World Tour, most recently at the Hungarian Open in January.

The 13-time Scottish champion was part of his country's Commonwealth Games team at this year's Gold Coast Games, helping his compatriots reach the round of 16 in Australia.