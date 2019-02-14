World Championships: Liam Pitchford in England squad

Liam Pitchford represented Great Britain at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Commonwealth Games gold medallists Liam Pitchford and Paul Drinkhall are in England's six-strong squad for April's World Championships in Budapest.

The pair won the Gold Coast doubles gold but at the Worlds Pitchford will team up with Denmark's Jonathan Groth, while Drinkhall plays with Sam Walker.

Tin-Tin Ho and Maria Tsaptsinos, who also won Commonwealth medals, will compete in the women's doubles.

Tom Jarvis and Tsaptsinos, and Walker and Ho, will play in the mixed doubles.

The Championships begin on 21 April.