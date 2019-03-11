Tin-Tin Ho: British table tennis star wins U21 European gold

Britain's Tin-Tin Ho won silver and bronze in last year's Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast

Britain's Commonwealth silver medallist Tin-Tin Ho has become the table tennis European under-21 doubles champion.

Ho, 20, and Austrian team-mate Karoline Mischek beat Polish sisters Anna and Katarzyna Wegrzyn 11-8 15-13 11-8.

The seventh seeds overturned a 6-1 deficit in the final game to claim the gold medal in Gondomar, Portugal.

Ho won mixed doubles silver at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games alongside compatriot Liam Pitchford and added a team bronze in Gold Coast.

"It's definitely up there with my other achievements - to be the Under-21 European champion is a great feeling," said Ho.

"I don't think we thought about winning and losing at any point, we just wanted to keep working away, even when we were down in games, and we were really calm."