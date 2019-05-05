England's Paul Drinkhall wins Serbia Open after trailing 2-0 in final

Paul Drinkhall is a Commonwealth doubles and mixed doubles gold medallist and currently ranked 114 in singles

Paul Drinkhall became the first English player to win two World Tour titles as he came from 2-0 down to capture the Serbia Open in Belgrade.

Drinkhall, 29, beat top seed Stefan Fegerl of Austria in the last 16 and saw off Andrea Landrieu of France 4-3 in the semi-finals, having trailed 3-2.

In the final against unseeded Abdel-Kader Salifou, the 12th seed held game points in the second but lost it 12-10.

He saved a game point to take the third 12-10 and won the next three for 4-2.

The Serbia success adds to the Spanish Open title Drinkhall won in 2014, with Carl Prean the only other English player to win a World Tour event.

In the under-21s, Tom Jarvis also knocked out the top seed - Germany's Tobias Hippler - but he was beaten by Leo de Nodrest of France in a decider in the semi-finals.