Table tennis team World Cup: England lose to Chinese Taipei in Tokyo
England were beaten 3-0 by Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals of the table tennis team World Cup in Tokyo.
In a test event for next year's Olympics in the Japanese capital, England finished top of their group to set up the Chinese Taipei tie.
Paul Drinkhall and Tom Jarvis lost 3-0 in the doubles to Chen Chien-An and Liao Cheng-Ting in the first match.
Liam Pitchford and Drinkhall were the beaten by Lin Yun-Ju and Chen in the singles as England were eliminated.