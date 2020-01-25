GB men's team miss out on Tokyo qualification

Paul Drinkhall lost his doubles match 3-1 and was also beaten 3-1 in the singles by Adam Szudi

The Great Britain men's team missed out on Olympic qualification following a 3-1 defeat by Hungary in Portugal.

After beating Argentina 3-0, the British team went out of the main qualifying event with a 3-0 reverse against Croatia on Friday.

There was still hope of a place in Tokyo by winning the second stage.

But Samuel Walker and Paul Drinkhall lost the opening doubles match and defeats for Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford confirmed Britain's exit.

Had they qualified, Britain would have earned two automatic singles places for Tokyo, but the individual players will now bid to secure places at the singles qualifying competition in April.

The British women's team of Tin-Tin Ho, Charlotte Carey and Maria Tsaptsinos saw their qualification campaign end with a 3-0 defeat against Spain, ranked 11 places higher in 14th spot, on Wednesday.