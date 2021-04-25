Table tennis player Paul Drinkhall to miss Tokyo Olympics after qualifying loss
British table tennis player Paul Drinkhall has missed out on a place at the Tokyo Olympics after losing in the play-off for the final European spot.
The 30-year-old, who competed at London 2012 and Rio 2016, was beaten 4-2 by Pavel Sirucek of the Czech Republic.
The Czech went 2-0 up before Drinkhall levelled the match but Sirucek pulled clear once again for victory.
Drinkhall had earlier lost 4-1 to Ovidiu Ionescu of Romania in the semi-final but earned a second chance.
He had been hampered by a thigh injury against Ionescu and needed a medical timeout in the second game.