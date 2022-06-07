Last updated on .From the section Table tennis

Six times English champion and twice Commonwealth gold medallist Paul Drinkhall reached the third round at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Reigning men's doubles champions Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford will seek to defend their title after being named in the England table tennis squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

In the para team, 2018 gold medallist Ross Wilson, 27, will defend his men's TT6-10 title in Birmingham.

After winning gold in 2002 and 2006, Sue Bailey, 49, will compete in her third Commonwealth Games.

Five debutants are also named among the combined para and non-disabled squad.

Charlotte Bardsley, Mollie Patterson and Tom Jarvis will experience the Commonwealths for the first time alongside para athletes Daniel Bullen and Jack Hunter-Spivey.

"The Commonwealth Games is the only event where we are in a combined team with non-disabled athletes, and it is always special to be able to compete at home in front of family and friends who normally don't get to see me play," said veteran Bailey.

Full squad: Sue Bailey, Charlotte Bardsley, Daniel Bullen, Paul Drinkhall, Tin-Tin Ho, Jack Hunter-Spivey, Tom Jarvis, Mollie Patterson, Fliss Pickard, Liam Pitchford, Maria Tsaptsinos, Sam Walker, Ross Wilson.