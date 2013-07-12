Great Britain's taekwondo fighters have been sleeping and training in altitude tents in preparation for the 2013 World Championships in Puebla, Mexico.

The nine-strong squad, including Olympic champion Jade Jones, London 2012 bronze medallist Lutalo Muhammad and World Championship medallists Michael Harvey and Martin Stamper all admit the experience has been tough, but tell BBC Sport's Nick Hope they hope it will aid their prospects in Mexico.

GB Taekwondo won four medals at the 2011 Worlds, but are targeting one to three podium finishes this year following the retirement of defending -67kg champion Sarah Stevenson.

The championships take place from 15-21 July at 2,200m above sea level.