GB's Jade Jones wins gold at World Taekwondo Grand Prix

British Olympic champion Jade Jones won her first tournament on home soil since London 2012 with victory at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Manchester.

Wales' Jones, 22, was 4-0 down against long-term rival Eva Calvo Gomez of Spain, but fought back to secure the -57kg title with a 14-4 triumph.

"I wanted to win so much for the home crowd," she told BBC Sport.

Team-mate Bianca Walkden, 24, claimed silver, losing on golden point to China's Shuyin Zheng.

Jones, who has already secured Great Britain a Rio Olympic berth for the -57kg division, defeated European Games bronze medallist Nikita Glasnovic of Sweden in the semi-finals.

That set up a repeat of last year's Manchester Taekwondo Grand Prix final, but Jones reversed that result to win the event at the third attempt and retain her world number one status.

"I was actually really nervous for some reason, but just had to pull myself together, go out and enjoy it," said Jones.

"I've finished second here before and there was no way I was doing that again."

Walkden only returned from the second torn cruciate knee ligament injury of her career earlier this year and claimed a stunning maiden world title in May.

The fighter admitted before the Grand Prix that she is still not at the peak of her powers, but registered impressive wins over Olympic champion Milica Mandic of Serbia en-route to the +67kg final.

Her second-place finish in Manchester secures Walkden a place in the season-ending Taekwondo Grand Prix final in Mexico.

That guarantees her a top-six World ranking for 2015, which earns Great Britain a place in the +67kg division for the Rio 2016 Olympics.

"They are some great points towards Rio and from where I've come from with having my knee rebuilt I have to be proud," she told BBC Sport.

"I did want gold so much, but hopefully these losses mean I'll get it right when it really counts at the Olympics next year."

Rachelle Booth, 20, has enjoyed an impressive break-through season, claiming -62kg bronze at the World Championships in Russia.

The fighter, who is expected to be Jones' understudy for Rio 2016, defeated Finland's Suvi Mikkonen 21-8 in the opening -57kg round, but lost 10-5 to Calvo Gomez in the quarter-finals.

Another talented young British fighter, Max Cater impressively beat world number 11 Shuai Zhao of China in the opening round, before losing to Belgian Si Mohamed Ketbi 12-5.