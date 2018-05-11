Jade Jones retains European Taekwondo Championship crown

From the section

Jade Jones is targeting a third Olympic gold medal in Tokyo in 2020

Double Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones has successfully defended her European Championship crown.

The Welsh fighter, 25, was awarded victory over Turkey's Hatice Kubra in the -57kg final in Kazan, Russia.

Jones won after three regulation rounds and one additional golden point round.

Her team-mate Christian McNeish became Britain's second gold medallist of the event, taking the -68kg title with a 28-21 defeat of home favourite Sarmat Tcakoev.

Jones had earlier defeated Poland's Patrycja Adamkiewicz 17-14 in the semi-finals following comfortable wins in the round of 16 and quarter-finals.

Another Briton, Bradly Sinden, claimed bronze in the -63kg category.

On Friday Scotland's Jordyn Smith won -46kg bronze for the British team.