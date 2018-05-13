European Taekwondo Championships: Walkden misses out on third consecutive gold
Bianca Walkden missed out on a third European taekwondo title in a row after an 11-9 defeat in the +73kg final in Kazan, Russia.
The double world champion was bidding to extend an unbeaten record going back more than a year.
The Liverpool fighter was also aiming to win her 10th successive tournament title in the heavyweight division.
But Poland's Aleksandra Kowalczuk proved too good, coming from 9-6 down late on.
