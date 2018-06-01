World Taekwondo Grand Prix: Lauren Williams and Bradly Sinden take Rome bronze

Lauren Williams is a double European Taekwondo champion

European champion Lauren Williams claimed bronze at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Rome despite struggling with a double hamstring tear.

British team-mate Bradly Sinden also won bronze in the men's -68kg division.

Welsh fighter Williams, 19, beat Ivory Coast world champion Ruth Gbagbi in the quarter-finals before losing 11-23 to Weit Henin of France.

"I'm gutted but both (tears) are pretty severe and it's stopped me training leading into this," said Williams.

"I had two strong performances today and am planning a break now to fully recover but I'm proud of how I battled through today."

Williams suffered the injuries in the defence of her Euro crown last month.

Sinden came through two fights before a 12-18 semi-final loss to Olympian Aleksey Denisenko.

"There are positives to take from throughout the day and I was trying to keep it close with Denisenko, but unfortunately he just caught me towards the end," said the European bronze medallist.

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones will compete in the women's -57kg division on Saturday, with two-time World champion Bianca Walkden in action on Sunday.

The series has further events in Moscow (August 10-12), Taoyuan in Chinese Taipei (September 19-21) and Manchester (October 19-21).

The Grand Prix Final will be held in Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates from November 22-25.