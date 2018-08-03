BBC Sport - Joel Walsh: The Olympic taekwondo hopeful discovered on Instagram
The Olympic hopeful discovered on Instagram
BBC Sport Wales meets Joel Walsh - GB Taekwondo’s newest member who was discovered on social media.
The 21-year-old from Cardiff uploaded a video of himself in action in response to a talent search on Instagram.
His raw footage made an impression and the Cardiff kick boxer, who only took up taekwondo last year, was signed up and given a shot at Olympic glory.