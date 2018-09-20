World Taekwondo Grand Prix: Bianca Walkden wins silver as Mahama Cho takes bronze

Two-time world champion Walkden won bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympics

Britain's Bianca Walkden took silver at the Taoyuan World Taekwondo Grand Prix after a 22-6 loss to South Korea's Da-Bin Lee in Taiwan.

World champion Walkden, 26, had earlier defeated European gold medallist Nafia Kus of Turkey in the +67kg semi-finals.

"I'm really disappointed and let myself down in the final," she told BBC Sport.

Team-mate Mahama Cho took bronze in the men's heavyweight division while Jade Jones suffered a shock loss in the -57kg quarter-finals.

Olympic bronze medallist Walkden won the world title and all four World Taekwondo Grand Prix events in 2017, but had finished with bronze medals at her previous two major internationals this year.

"I'm never happy with anything less than gold and she [Da-Bin Lee] battered me today, but hopefully I can go back to training, turn it around and it will be my time at the Olympics," said Walkden.

Rio Olympian and world silver medallist Cho was competing for the first time in six months following an Achilles injury.

The 29-year-old defeated German world champion Alexander Bachmann 4-2 in the +87kg quarter-finals before a 9-2 loss against Vladislav Larin of Russia.

"Six months is a long time out so I'm ecstatic with the result and so happy to get back on the podium," he told BBC Sport.

"Hopefully I'll be even better prepared for the Manchester Grand Prix next month and be a contender for that tournament."

Friday's action will see Rio Olympic silver medallist Lutalo Muhammad step up his own injury comeback in the men's -80kg division which will also feature world bronze medal-winning team-mate Damon Sansum.