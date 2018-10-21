World Taekwondo Grand Prix: GB's Jade Jones wins gold in Manchester

Jade Jones won -57kg gold at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones claimed Great Britain's second gold medal of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix by winning the -57kg event.

The Welsh fighter looked comfortable throughout in beating China's Zhou Lijun 11-4 in the final in Manchester.

"At the start of the day I was in tears because I was so nervous as everyone expects you to win," Jones told BBC Sport.

"But with the crowd screaming for you it was impossible not to go for it."

Damon Samsun took silver for Britain as he lost in the final of the -80kg competition.

Jones was given a first-round bye and her only real challenge came from Latvia's Inese Tarvida in a 9-6 win in the quarter-finals.

The result of the gold medal match never looked in doubt as Jones raced into a 7-1 lead after the first round.

"It's a long journey to the Tokyo Olympics and this is my start and I'm aiming to be the very best version of me at Tokyo," added Jones.

"There's a lot of bumps along the way but I feel in good shape and I'm constantly improving."

After battling through four rounds, Sansum lost his final 22-7 to Spain's Raul Martinez-Garcia. The result was Samsum's best in a Grand Prix, having twice won bronze.

"I waited four years for another Grand Prix medal and now I have a bronze and a silver in the space of two months," said Sansum.

"I needed the ranking points to get through to the Grand Prix final, and under pressure I've done that."

GB's Lauren Williams also won -67kg gold on Friday.