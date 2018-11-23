World Taekwondo Grand Prix: Bianca Walkden 'devastated' with silver

Two-time world champion Walkden won bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympics

World champion Bianca Walkden says she is "devastated" after losing the World Taekwondo Grand Prix final gold medal contest in the UAE.

The British fighter beat three opponents en-route to the +67kg final in Fujairah, before a 17-8 defeat by China's Olympic champion Shuyin Zheng.

"I always want to win gold every time," Walkden told BBC Sport. "I'm absolutely devastated."

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones lost in the -57kg quarter-finals.

Fellow Olympian Mahama Cho defeated former Gabon world champion Anthony Obame en-route to a quarter-final elimination, while team-mates Lauren Williams, Damon Sansum and Bradly Sinden all made early exits.

Walkden won all four of last season's Grand Prix events, but finishes the season without a Grand Prix victory following successive losses to Zhang in the last month.

"The standard of taekwondo is higher than ever and there are so many fighters trying to knock you down, but this makes me better for the future," she said.

"I would trade in all of these Grand Prix medals for the world title next year or Olympic gold in Tokyo, so I just have to keep pushing."

The taekwondo final event of the year for Britain's leading fighters will be the second edition of the World Taekwondo Grand Slam competition in China, where winners secure record pay outs of over £50,000.

Walkden won the women's heavyweight division at the inaugural event and will be joined by Jones and Williams in the season-ending competition.