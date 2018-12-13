World Taekwondo Grand Slam: Jade Jones secures last eight spot in Wuxi
-
- From the section Taekwondo
|World Taekwondo Grand Slam
|Venue: Wuxi, China Date: 12-16 December
|Coverage: Live stream on the BBC Sport website and app on 15-16 December
Double Olympic champion Jade Jones is through to the quarter-finals of the World Taekwondo Grand Slam.
Jones won a tense match with China's Xiaojing Wei on a final point in the -57 kg competition.
The 25-year-old will face another home fighter on Friday, Zongshi Luo.
Fellow Welsh fighter Lauren Williams, the European champion, is also through to the quarter-finals and will face United States fighter Paige McPherson in the -67kg division.