World Taekwondo Grand Slam: Jade Jones secures last eight spot in Wuxi

Jade Jones won -57kg gold at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics

World Taekwondo Grand Slam Venue: Wuxi, China Date: 12-16 December Coverage: Live stream on the BBC Sport website and app on 15-16 December

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones is through to the quarter-finals of the World Taekwondo Grand Slam.

Jones won a tense match with China's Xiaojing Wei on a final point in the -57 kg competition.

The 25-year-old will face another home fighter on Friday, Zongshi Luo.

Fellow Welsh fighter Lauren Williams, the European champion, is also through to the quarter-finals and will face United States fighter Paige McPherson in the -67kg division.