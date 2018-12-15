World Taekwondo Grand Slam: Four Britons through to Sunday's finals

From the section

Dramatic finish sees GB's Sinden make Taekwondo final

World Taekwondo Grand Slam Venue: Wuxi, China Date: 12-16 December Coverage: Live stream on BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday, 16 December from 04:00 GMT

Four British competitors have reached the World Taekwondo Grand Slam finals.

Jade Jones will face China's Lijun Zhou in Sunday's -57kg decider after beating Croatia's Marija Stetic, while Lauren Williams takes on Turkey's Nur Tatar Askari in the -67kg class in China.

Olympic bronze medallist Bianca Walkden beat Poland's Aleksandra Kowalczuk to reach the +67kg final.

Bradly Sinden is the only British male to reach their respective final in the -68kg category.

The 20-year-old saw off South Korea's Dae-hoon Lee to set up a meeting with home fighter Shuai Zhao.

Compatriot Rebecca McGowan failed to make it an all-British affair in the women's +67kg final after losing to American Madelynn Gorman-Shore.