World Taekwondo Grand Slam: Bianca Walkden & Lauren Williams win gold for GB

Walkden's contest went to three rounds in wuxi before she won

Bianca Walkden and Lauren Williams both won gold for Great Britain at the World Taekwondo Grand Slam finals in China.

Walkden beat American Madelynn Gorman-Shore to defend her +67kg title, while Williams beat Turkey's Nur Tatar Askari in the -67kg class.

Jade Jones lost her -57kg final to China's Lijun Zhou, while Rebecca McGowan missed out on +67kg bronze.

Bradley Sinden was the only British men's finalist and lost to home fighter Shuai Zhao in the -68kg category.

More than £54,000 is available to the winner of each division - the largest prize fund in the history of the sport.

"I'm over the moon. I couldn't be any happier. I wanted to finish off with a gold and I did," said Walden after her victory.

"She really give me a good fight but deep down I was so hungry to win."