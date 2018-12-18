Lauren Williams: Taekwondo champion to honour mortgage promise

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's Lauren Williams & Bianca Walkden win gold

Lauren Williams says she will honour her promise of helping her parents pay off their mortgage after winning gold at the World Taekwondo Grand Slam finals in China.

The 19-year-old won more than £54,000, which was part of the largest prize fund in the history of the sport.

"I promised I would help my mum and dad out first and whatever I get, I get. But it's family first," said Williams, who dedicated the victory to her family.

"They've been there since day one."

"I want to say a massive thanks to my family back home and my closest friends in the team who helped me perform as well as I have," said Williams.

"They've invested everything, their time their money, absolutely everything to make sure I achieve an Olympic gold but this competition means just as much."

Williams is a world junior and double European senior champion but rates this as her finest achievement in the -67kg category.

"I think this is the biggest win of my career," she said.

"I haven't been to an Olympics and this is just phenomenal. I can't believe it and it won't sink in for a long time.

"I knew nothing was going to stop me getting that gold. I had a set plan from my coach and stuck to it and it paid off."

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones lost her -57kg final to China's Lijun Zhou, while GB fighter Bianca Walkden won gold.

Williams will look forward to the 2019 World Championships in Manchester in May and also hopes to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.