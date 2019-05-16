World Taekwondo Championships: Bianca Walkden & Bradly Sinden reach world finals

Bianca Walkden is a two-time world champion

Britain's Bianca Walkden remains on course to win a third successive World taekwondo title after reaching the +73kg final in Manchester.

Walkden, 27, who won the division at the 2015 and 2017 editions, defeated Mexican opponent Briseida Acosta 19-9 in the semi-finals.

"I'm made up that I'm into the final and hopefully I can finish the job now," she told BBC Sport.

Team-mate Bradly Sinden reached the -68kg final by defeating Dae-hoon Lee.

The three-time world champion South Korean was the pre-event favourite for another title, but Sinden edged ahead in the final seconds to secure a 24-23 win.

Sinden, who is now on course to become Britain's first male world taekwondo champion in an Olympic event, had dominated his previous four fights on day two of the competition, ahead of his semi-final success.

"It's an amazing result because he's an amazing fighter," said the 20-year-old, who will face Javier Perez Polo of Spain on Friday.

"We know the girls have been smashing it for years but the boys are coming on strong and I'm going to do everything to bring in that gold."

Walkden came through two fights before her semi-final success and will take on Chinese rival Shuyin Zheng, who beat her in the Rio 2016 Olympic semi-finals, in the +73kg final on Friday.

Victory would see Walkden become GB's most successful world taekwondo championship fighter in history, as currently shares two titles with now the now retired Sarah Stevenson who claimed her titles in 2001 and 2011.

"It would be a bit of a dream for me (to win three gold medals) and I want to leave a legacy," she told BBC Sport.

"If I can be a legend as a heavyweight I'll have done a good job, but I'm not there yet and will die trying for it tomorrow."

Amongst those in action on day three of the World Taekwondo Championships at the Manchester Arena will be Britain's double Olympic champion Jade Jones who is looking to secure the first world title of her career.