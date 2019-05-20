Jade Jones: New world taekwondo champion chases Olympic hat-trick

Media playback is not supported on this device World Taekwondo Championships: Watch Jade Jones win her first world title

New taekwondo world champion Jade Jones says a third Olympic title at Tokyo 2020 remains her ultimate dream.

Jones won her first world title in Manchester to go alongside her Olympic gold medals at London 2012 and in Rio four years later.

And the 26-year-old Welsh athlete has not ruled out competing at a fourth Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

"It is a hard one but I reckon if I did get gold (in Tokyo) why not try and go for four?" said Jones.

Jones is hoping to create history in Japan next year by becoming the first person in her sport to win three Olympic gold medals.

The Flintshire fighter is also aiming to become the first Team GB women to win three individual golds at three separate Games, with cyclist Laura Kenny and equestrian's Charlotte Dujardin in contention to chase the same accolade.

"Hopefully I can do that and it would be the ultimate dream," said Jones.

Jade Jones was just 19 when she won Olympic gold at London 2012

"We have one year to go and I feel like that I am ramping up the training again and everything is coming together and clicking into place."

Jones admits she is glad to complete the world set after previously winning silver and bronze medals.

"To have finally ticked it off my list and say I am world and Olympic champion is indescribable," said Jones.

"I was starting to think I was just an Olympic girl and never win the worlds. I kept thinking, 'can I only do it at Olympic Games?' and silly things like that.

"To win the worlds on home soil was extra special. I can retire now saying I've done it all."

Bianca Walkden and Bradly Sinden also won world titles for GB in Manchester.