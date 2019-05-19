Mahama Cho suffers World Championships quarter-final exit

Mahamo Cho lost to Maicon Siqueira - the same opponent who beat him at the 2016 Olympics

Mahama Cho's bid to reach the Tokyo Olympics was hit by a quarter-final exit in the +87kg heavyweight division at the World Championships.

The Briton, who won world silver in 2017, eased through his first two fights before a bonus round defeat by Brazil's Maicon Siqueira in Manchester.

"I went out there for a medal, but defeat is part of life," he told BBC Sport.

GB Taekwondo finished with four medals, one behind their record haul of 2017.

Jade Jones (-57kg), Bianca Walkden (+73kg) and Bradly Sinden (-68kg) won gold in their respective divisions with 16-year-old Aaliyah Powell securing -53kg bronze.

Ivory Coast-born Cho is looking to secure the ranking points to earn a place at Tokyo 2020, having made his Team GB Olympic debut at Rio 2016, where he lost to Siqueira in the bronze medal fight-off at those Games.

"I wasn't thinking about what happened [in Rio] and I left everything I have on the mat so I can have no complaints," he said.

"It [winning a medal] would have made a massive different regarding points [for the Olympics], but the season isn't over and I'll aim to make it up at the Grands Prix."

The start of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix season - delayed for the World Championships - starts in Rome next month before further events in Japan, Bulgaria and Russia.

Among the British fighters aiming to compete there will be Lutalo Muhammad.

The Olympic silver medallist was forced to withdraw from the Manchester World Championships the evening before competition after failing to recover from injury.

"Since Rio I've had a variety of knee issues that I've needed surgery for, I've torn hamstrings, ligaments in my knee and most recently tore abductor off the bone," he told BBC Sport.

"I thought I could recover, but with the massive goal of becoming Olympic champion next year, we had to look at the bigger picture."