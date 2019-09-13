Bianca Walkden beaten by arch rival Zheng Shuyin in Grand Prix final in Japan

Walkden, 27, won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics

World champion Bianca Walkden took silver at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix final in Japan after a golden-point loss to arch rival Zheng Shuyin in the +67kg class.

It was the first meeting between the pair since Walkden's controversial victory against the Chinese Olympic champion in the World Championship final in May.

There the Briton used unconventional tactics to force Zheng into a series of penalties, which led to her disqualification when leading 20-10.

Walkden led 5-0 after the opening round in Japan, but Zheng levelled in the third to force a decider, where she struck first.

Team-mate Christian McNeish impressively defeated three-time world champion Lee Dae-hoon of South Korea 33-26 in the -68kg semi-finals.

However, Iran's Asian Games champion Mirhashem Hosseini proved too strong in the final as he powered to a commanding 36-20 victory.

Bradly Sinden - competing for the first time since becoming Britain's first-ever male world champion in the sport in May - suffered a last-16 defeat by Brazilian Edival Pontes in the -68kg division.

Olympic silver medallist Lutalo Muhammad will step up his return to the sport after a series of injuries in the men's heavyweight division on Saturday, which will also feature team-mate Mahama Cho.

European champion Lauren Williams will feature in the women's -67kg division and could take a significant step towards qualifying for Tokyo 2020 by winning the event.