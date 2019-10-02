Damon Sansum retires from taekwondo

Sansum (left) won the US Open and Dutch Open in 2015

Britain's two-time world medallist Damon Sansum has retired.

The 32-year-old, who won two world kickboxing titles before moving to taekwondo in 2010, claimed world silver in 2015 and bronze in 2017.

He had been aiming to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, but his form this year meant he was unlikely to earn the required rankings points.

"It's been a hell of a journey and I have some unbelievable memories," Sansum said.

"Although I feel like I could go on forever, when the time is right, it is right - your heart lets you know that."

The first phase of Olympic qualification ends in December, but exits at this year's World Championships and the recent Japan Grand Prix damaged Sansum's hopes of making the Great Britain team.

Sansum, who was the back-up reserve for Lutalo Muhammad at Rio 2016, said: "I could have stayed on for a couple more tournaments, including the European Games - the only tournament I hadn't been to and brought home a medal - but that wasn't really on the cards.

"I am excited to begin the next chapter of my life. The future is not set in stone, but rest assured I will forever be part of the taekwondo family."

Sansum switched to taekwondo after a UK Sport-backed talent identification programme.

GB Taekwondo performance director Gary Hall praised Sansum for his "truly inspirational" performances and "outstanding character".

"He was a part of the first ever Fighting Chance initiative in 2010 and has been a magnificent part of the GB Taekwondo team," Hall said.

"He is an athlete who truly turns up daily to give everything he has got in the gym and in the ring."

Sansum's decision means Britain will not have any fighters in the men's -80kg division at Tokyo 2020 for the first time at an Olympics since taekwondo made its debut at Sydney 2000.

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones (-57kg), world champions Bianca Walkden (+67kg) and Bradly Sinden (-68kg), Lauren Williams (-67kg) and Mahama Cho (+80kg) are in strong positions to secure Team GB Olympic places.