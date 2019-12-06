Taekwondo Grand Prix: Bianca Walkden wants to be the best

Bianca Walkden (left) leads China's Shuyin Zheng in the Grand Prix standings, and also beat her in the World Championship final
Taekwondo Grand Prix Final (Moscow, Russia)
Dates: 6-7 December
Coverage: BBC Sport website and app, connected TV; Friday: 15:25-19:30 (semi-finals); Saturday: 06:30-11:00 (bronze medal and finals)

Great Britain's Bianca Walkden says she is looking to dominate taekwondo in the lead-up to next year's Olympics.

The 28-year-old and compatriot Jade Jones - a two-time Olympic champion - have already made sure of their places at the Tokyo Games next summer.

Walkden, who won her third world title in May, is one of six GB fighters in Moscow for Sunday's Grand Prix final.

"I just want to keep pushing to be the best ever female heavyweight," said the Liverpudlian.

"When you hear about the rivalry in taekwondo, I thrive off it. Everyone is there in front of me to stop me getting where I want to be - so bring it on."

Walkden won her third World Championship in Manchester after previous success in Russia and South Korea,

"Not many people in taekwondo can say they've done that and to do it just before an Olympics is an amazing opportunity," said Walkden, who won bronze at the Rio Olympics.

"I can't wait to go out there next summer and give everything I've got and die trying for an Olympic gold medal."

As well as Jones, Walkden is joined in Moscow by double European champion Lauren Williams, world champion Bradly Sinden, Mahama Cho and Christian McNeish.

GB's squad in MoscowClassRanking
Mahama ChoMen +80kg4
Jade JonesWomen -57kg1
Christian McNeishMen -68kg15
Bradly SindenMen -68kg2
Bianca WalkdenWomen +67kg1
Lauren WilliamsWomen -67kg4

