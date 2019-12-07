World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final: GB's Bradly Sinden wins silver in Russia

From the section

Bradly Sinden (right) won gold at this year's World Taekwondo Championships in Manchester

Great Britain's Bradly Sinden has won silver at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final in Moscow.

Sinden, 21, lost 41-12 to South Korea's Lee Dae-hoon in the -68kg final.

In May, Sinden became the first British male to win gold at the World Taekwondo Championships in Manchester.

His compatriot and reigning world champion Bianca Walkden, 28, missed out on a medal after losing to Serbia's Milica Mandic in the +67kg category semi-final.