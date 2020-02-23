Jade Jones: Olympic taekwondo champion suffers knee injury

Jade Jones is aiming for a third successive taekwondo gold medal in Tokyo after her successes in London and Rio

Double Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones has suffered a torn ligament in her right knee.

The 26-year-old is aiming to become the sport's most successful Olympian with gold in Tokyo this year after success at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

However, the North Wales fighter picked up the injury competing in last week's President's Cup event in Sweden, forcing her to miss the final.

But Jones says the grade two tear is only a "minor setback".

She is also the reigning world champion after success in Manchester last May in the -57kg category.