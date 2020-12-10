Jade Jones retains European taekwondo title in Bosnia

From the section Taekwondo

Jade Jones
Jones is aiming to retain her Olympic title in Tokyo next year

Double Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones has retained her European -57kg title with a dominant display in Bosnia.

The 27-year-old Welsh star defeated Turkey's Hatice Kubra Ilgun 35-11.

There were also bronze medals for Maddison Moore and Jordyn Smith in the -49kg division and for Rebecca McGowan in the +67kg event.

But there was disappointment for Lauren Williams who lost in the quarter-finals of the -67kg competition.

