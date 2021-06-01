Last updated on .From the section Taekwondo

Jones won gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016 in the -57kg division

Jade Jones will look to become the first taekwondo fighter to claim three Olympic titles after being named in the Team GB line-up for Tokyo 2020.

Jones, 28, won gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016, is the reigning world champion in the -57kg division and will enter the Games as number one seed.

She is joined by world gold medallists Bianca Walkden and Bradly Sinden as well as Mahama Cho and Lauren Williams.

The quintet are GB's largest taekwondo team at an Olympics.

The previous record had been four competitors at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

While the selection of Jones (-57kg), Walkden (+67kg), Sinden (-68kg) and former European champion Williams (-67kg) was expected, the choice for the men's heavyweight place had been heavily debated.

Lutalo Muhammad, who won bronze at London 2012 and silver at Rio 2016, stepped up from -80kg to the +80kg division in 2018 and won the Paris Open in late 2019.

However, a series of injuries denied him the chance to truly rival Rio heavyweight Olympian and former world silver medallist Cho, who has been selected for his second Games.

Like Walkden, who is keen improve on her third place at the last Olympics, Cho aims to banish memories of a painful defeat in his bronze medal bout in Brazil.

He and Sinden - Britain's first-ever male world taekwondo champion - will be looking to become the first GB men to claim an Olympic gold in the sport this summer.

"Within the team, we have three world champions [Bianca Walkden, Jade Jones and Bradly Sinden] along with two other fighters [Mahama Cho and Lauren Williams] who are currently ranked in the top six of the world and have significant medal success under their belts," said GB performance director Gary Hall.

"It is an incredibly strong and experienced squad.

"We've prepared the best we can, we have a brilliant plan for when we arrive in Tokyo and we will be as best equipped as we can be."

Great Britain Taekwondo team for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games:

Bradly Sinden (-68kg)

Mahama Cho (+80kg)

Jade Jones (-57kg)

Lauren Williams (-67kg)

Bianca Walkden (+67kg)