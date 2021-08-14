Last updated on .From the section Taekwondo

Woolley (right) only recently returned home having competed at the Tokyo Olympics

Irish Olympian Jack Woolley says he is awaiting surgery after being violently attacked in Dublin on Friday.

The taekwondo star, who recently returned home from Tokyo, said on social media that he was randomly set upon during a night out with friends in his hometown.

Posting on his Instagram account, Woolly shared footage from inside an ambulance following the attack, and from a hospital bed in which he displayed blood-soaked clothing and a number of sizeable cuts to his face.

The 22-year-old Dubliner said he was walking across the street moments before the attack took place.

Despite the injuries, that include a deep cut on the lip that required temporary stitching upon arrival to the hospital, Woolly assured his followers that he was "all good".

"So basically, I was crossing over the road and there was a load of people," he said.

"And they just punched me in the mouth."

Woolly suffered disappointment at the Olympics having arrived in Japan with hopes of securing a medal in the 58kg division.

However he was eliminated in the first round in an agonisingly close contest with Argentina's Lucas Guzman.