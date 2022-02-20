Last updated on .From the section Taekwondo

Kimia Alizadeh beat Jade Jones 16-12 in the -57kg first round at Tokyo 2020

World champion Jade Jones says she "can't wait" for her Taekwondo return, having not fought since her shock Olympic defeat in July 2021.

The Welsh fighter was bidding for a third consecutive Olympic gold medal, but suffered first-round defeat against Refugee team athlete Kimia Alizadeh.

The 28-year-old is set for her return in the WT President's Cup in Albania, which begins on Monday, 21 February.

"I've got a proper buzz," Jones told GB Taekwondo.

"Training has gone well, and we had a good camp in Mexico with plenty of test matches and lots of sparring.

"It feels like forever since I have competed, so I can't wait to get back into action."

The three-time European champion admits her shock defeat to Alizadeh was the "biggest low" of her career to date, and took time to focus on her mental health following the Olympics.

"The way my career has gone, it's been all highs and not many lows," said Jones.

"In Tokyo, experiencing the biggest low for me makes you appreciate even more how important the mind is.

"It is super important to look after your mental health and it is something big I have been working on."

Jones' mind is now focused on Albania and the WT President's Cup, as she looks to remain as ambitious as her younger self.

"It can be hard to be as motivated as the 17-year-old Jade," added Jones.

"However, just constantly changing the goals and remembering why you are doing it helps me.

"It is easy to be motivated when you lose; it's hard when you stay winning constantly.

"So, giving yourself a target to strive for is good for me."

Jones travels to Albania as part of GB Taekwondo's 12-strong squad, which includes Tokyo medallists Bianca Walkden and compatriot Lauren Williams.