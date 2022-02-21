Last updated on .From the section Taekwondo

Jade Jones won the taekwondo -57kg gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics

Jade Jones has won -57kg gold in the WT President's Cup, her first competition since defeat at the 2020 Olympics.

The 28-year-old beat fourth seed Nikita Glasnovic 10-2 in the final in Albania.

Jones was competing for the first time since her shock defeat to Refugee team athlete Kimia Alizadeh in the first round of the Olympics in July 2021.

Wales' Lauren Williams, who took silver in Tokyo, won another silver medal after losing to France' Althea Laurin in the -73kg final earlier on Monday.

Williams beat second seed Alema Hadzic in her quarter-final match, but fourth seed Laurin won the final in convincing fashion, finishing a 16-2 winner.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Jones admitted last year's defeat was the "biggest low" of her career, but has set a list of targets to return to the top of the sport.