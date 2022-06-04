Last updated on .From the section Taekwondo

McGowan, right, won European gold last year

Britain's Rebecca McGowan and Caden Cunningham won bronze on the second day of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix.

McGowan, 22, who won European gold last year, suffered a semi-final loss to Puerto Rico's Crystal Weekes after a run to the +67kg last four.

Cunningham, 19, defeated former European silver medallist Daniel Ros on his way to a debut Grand Prix bronze.

However in Rome, three-time world champion Bianca Walkden was beaten in her opening +67kg bout.

The 30-year-old Walkden, ranked number one in the world, went down to Spain's Tania Castineira in the last 16.