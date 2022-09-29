October 2021: How Windrush and Bruce Lee played a part in Lutalo Muhammad’s Olympic medals

Great Britain's double Olympic medallist Lutalo Muhammad has announced his retirement from taekwondo.

The 31-year-old won bronze at his home Olympics at London in 2012, before gaining a silver medal four years later in Rio de Janeiro.

Muhammad says his career has been "a blast, full of fantastic memories and great achievements".

He worked as a pundit for the BBC during Tokyo 2020 after not being selected to compete in Team GB.

He said: "It was a dream come true as a Londoner to win a medal at London 2012, my home city and become the first British man to win an Olympic medal in taekwondo.

"Although my Olympic journey is now over, I take great pride in the legacy that I will be leaving behind.

"My journey has been a blast, full of fantastic memories and great achievements, one that I will always be grateful for. I step away now knowing that this is not the fairy-tale ending; I would have loved to have gone for gold in Paris.

"I would like to thank my family, those at Team GB and all of the athletes, staff and coaches at GB Taekwondo for giving me the opportunity to go to two Olympic Games and live out my boyhood dreams.

"Going forward, I hope to pursue new opportunities that maximise all of my combat experience. To my fans, I thank you sincerely for your support! I know you I have been blessed."