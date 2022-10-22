Close menu

World Taekwando Grand Prix: Great Britain win three more medals in Manchester

Last updated on .From the section Taekwondo

Jade Jones
Jones won Olympic gold in 2012 and 2016

Great Britain's double Olympic champion Jade Jones won silver in the -57kg at the World Taekwando Grand Prix in Manchester on Saturday.

The Welsh fighter did not drop a round on her way to the final against China's Luo Zongshi, who won gold.

She won the first round 5-0 but lost the second 12-4 and the third 11-3.

Wales' Lauren Williams won Britain's second medal with bronze in the -67kg after losing to France's Magda Wiet-Henin in the semi-final.

The Olympic silver medallist narrowly lost the opening round 4-2 before Wiet-Henin cruised to victory with a 12-3 score in the second.

Meanwhile, Great Britain's European champion Bradly Sinden withdrew from the final of the -68kg category on medical grounds.

Sinden, who beat Sweden's Ali Alian in the semi-final, still claimed silver despite not being able to continue in the competition.

"I was coming back from a previous injury so to pick up another one is disappointing," he said.

"We've got a World Championships in three weeks so it's great to have won some ranking points towards the Paris 2024 Olympics and secured another Grand Prix medal along the way."

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured