Last updated on .From the section Taekwondo

Bradly Sinden won a European Championship gold medal in 2022

Great Britain's Bradly Sinden has suffered a shock defeat in the -68kg final at the World Taekwondo Championships in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Sinden was the defending champion after claiming gold at the 2019 Worlds in Manchester.

The Olympic silver medallist was favourite to win again but he was beaten by 34th seed Kwon Do-yun.

The South Korean edged Sinden 5-4 in the first round and secured the win with a 10-7 score in the second.

Iran's Reza Kalhor and Azerbaijan's Javad Aghayev both claimed bronze.