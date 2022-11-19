Last updated on .From the section Taekwondo

McGowan, right, won European bronze earlier this year having claimed gold last year

Great Britain's Rebecca McGowan claimed bronze at the World Taekwondo Championships in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The 22-year-old, who won European gold last year, suffered a semi-final loss to Serbia's Nadica Bozanic after a run to the -73kg last four on day six.

Bozanic claimed gold after beating Olympic silver medallist Lee Da-bin of South Korea in the final.

British teenager Zack Sarsoza lost to Slovenia's Domen Molj in the men's -54kg on his world debut.