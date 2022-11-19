World Taekwondo Championships: Great Britain's Rebecca McGowan claims bronze after losing semi-final
Last updated on .From the section Taekwondo
Great Britain's Rebecca McGowan claimed bronze at the World Taekwondo Championships in Guadalajara, Mexico.
The 22-year-old, who won European gold last year, suffered a semi-final loss to Serbia's Nadica Bozanic after a run to the -73kg last four on day six.
Bozanic claimed gold after beating Olympic silver medallist Lee Da-bin of South Korea in the final.
British teenager Zack Sarsoza lost to Slovenia's Domen Molj in the men's -54kg on his world debut.