Bianca Cook (nee Walkden) won +67kg bronze at the Tokyo Olympics last year

Great Britain won three medals at the season-ending World Taekwondo Grand Prix Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Two-time Olympic bronze medallist Bianca Cook took silver, beaten by Turkey's Sude Yaren Uzuncavdar in the +67kg final.

On Thursday, Amy Truesdale won +65kg silver and Beth Munro earned -65kg bronze in the Para Grand Prix Finals.

Cook was returning to action after missing the recent World Championships through injury.

The 31-year-old would have challenged for a record-breaking fourth successive world title in Mexico, where her GB team-mates won four medals.

Fellow British fighter Bradly Sinden was forced to withdraw from the Grand Prix Finals on Saturday because of "minor injury concerns", having reached the -68kg bronze medal draw.