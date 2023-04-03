Last updated on .From the section Taekwondo

Vladislav Larin (left) won gold for Russia at the 2019 World Taekwondo Championships in Manchester

Russian and Belarusian athletes will be able to compete at the World Taekwondo Championships next month after they were granted permission to participate under a neutral flag.

Governing body World Taekwondo made the decision following guidance by the International Olympic Committee.

Russian and Belarusian athletes were banned following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The World Championships begin on 29 May in Baku, Azerbaijan.

World Taekwondo said it would follow IOC advice by banning athletes and support personnel who actively support the war in Ukraine, or who are contracted to the military.

"World Taekwondo will continue to support Ukrainian athletes in ensuring they can participate in taekwondo events," read a statement. "The Council reaffirmed its calls for peace and solidarity with the Olympic community in Ukraine."

Table tennis, fencing and judo are the other Olympic sports which have allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to return under a neutral flag.

The IOC is yet to make a decision about the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in next year's Olympics in Paris and the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in 2026.